Kejriwal questions govt over repeated bomb threats
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Delhi administration after fresh bomb threats were reported at several schools and a college in Dwarka.
Party leaders expressed serious concern over the safety of children and parents, accusing the government of failing to act despite repeated incidents. AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal questioned why such threats keep resurfacing and why no culprits have been arrested so far. “Who is repeatedly threatening to bomb schools in Delhi? What is the BJP government of Delhi doing? The government has failed on all four fronts,” he said, adding that schools like Delhi Public School, Dwarka, had again been targeted.
Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, also criticised the central government’s handling of the situation. Taking to social media, she said, “The series of threats to schools is not stopping. Once again, schools in Delhi have received bomb threats. What is Delhi Police doing? Children and parents are living in fear, while the so-called four-engine BJP government is failing to provide them security.”
AAP’s national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda accused the Union Home Ministry of inaction.