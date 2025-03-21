Kejriwal Reshuffles AAP Leadership: Sisodia To Punjab, Bharadwaj Heads Delhi Unit

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has implemented a significant reorganization of the party's leadership structure, appointing Saurabh Bharadwaj as the new convenor of AAP's Delhi unit while assigning former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to oversee Punjab operations with Satyendar Jain as co-in-charge.

The leadership reshuffle, finalized during a high-level meeting attended by key party figures including Sisodia, General Secretary Sandeep Pathak, Atishi, Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Pankaj Gupta, and Raghav Chadha (with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann joining virtually), established new responsibilities for AAP's operations in Punjab, Gujarat, and Goa.

In their new roles, Sisodia and Jain will serve as crucial links between AAP's central leadership and the Punjab unit, including the Mann government. They will focus on organizational tasks, implementation of party promises, monitoring government progress, and executing policy initiatives, with particular emphasis on healthcare and education reforms central to AAP's "Punjab Model."

This restructuring comes amid escalating tensions in Punjab, where police recently detained hundreds of farmers and protest leaders at the Khanauri border while clearing demonstration sites active since last year. The timing suggests AAP's strategic effort to manage the crisis while strengthening its position ahead of the 2027 elections.

For Gujarat operations, Gopal Rai has been appointed as convenor alongside Durgesh Pathak, tasked with assessing ground conditions, securing victory in upcoming by-elections, and expanding the party's presence in regions where AAP struggled during its 2022 campaign that nonetheless secured 14% of votes and five assembly seats in the BJP stronghold.

Additionally, Pankaj Gupta will oversee party affairs in Goa with support from co-in-charges Ankush Narang, Abhash Chandela, and Deepak Singhla. Other appointments include Mehraj Malik as Jammu and Kashmir state president and Sandeep Pathak receiving special charge of Chhattisgarh operations alongside his existing responsibilities as National General Secretary.