Kejriwal’s resignation demanded: 57 BJP workers detained during protest march
BJP workers and leaders gathered near the Ferozshah Kotla stadium and marched towards the Delhi Secretariat, carrying their party’s flag and raising slogans such as “Kejriwal Sharm Karo” and “Kejriwal Istifa Do”
New Delhi: At least 57 BJP members, including the party’s Delhi chief, were detained and water cannons used during its protest march here on Tuesday to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, according to police. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency’s custody till March 28 by a court. Senior BJP leader and MP Harsh Vardhan said Kejriwal has been arrested, and therefore, he should resign on moral grounds and give his responsibility to someone else. BJP workers and leaders gathered near the Ferozshah Kotla stadium and marched towards the Delhi Secretariat, carrying their party’s flag and raising slogans such as “Kejriwal Sharm Karo” and “Kejriwal Istifa Do”.
Police said some workers climbed over barricades while marching towards the secretariat. “To disperse the protestors, water cannons were used. Some of them were detained from near the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg when they tried to break through a layer of barricades,” a police officer said. He said that about 57 BJP workers and leaders, including Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, were detained. The BJP’s demonstration came on a day the AAP planned a march to the Prime Minister’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg for a “gherao” to protest Kejriwal’s arrest. Many of the protesting AAP leaders and workers were detained at the Patel Chowk area where they had gathered for the march. Slamming Kejriwal for issuing directions to his ministers while being in ED custody, BJP national secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said a chief minister cannot issue directions while being in custody and alleged that the AAP was creating a drama.
Traffic movement was affected at ITO.
