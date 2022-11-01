Kerala Announces The First-Ever Padma-Inspired Awards With MT Receiving The Top Honor

In announcing the inaugural Kerala awards, the state government recognized writer M T Vasudevan Nair as the laureate of Kerala Jyothi, the highest civilian honor established by the state. The awards were established in the same manner as the Union government's Padma awards. Nine additional people's names were also announced. Three people—playwright Omchery N. N. Pillai, former official T. Madhava Menon, and actor Mammootty—will receive the Kerala Prabha award.

Six people will receive the Kerala Shree: playback singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, businessman Kochouseph Chittilappilly, magician Gopinath Muthukad, sculptor Kanayi Kunjiraman, and amphibian biologist Sathyabhamadas Biju. Three levels of selection were used. They were the award committee, inspection committee, and preliminary screening committee at the secretary level.

The prize committee was made up of writer Khadija Mumtaz, former IAS officer T K A Nair, and filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Meanwhile in the last year, inthe LDF-led administration made the decision to launch the Kerala awards. The quantity of awards to be given out has been set. Additionally, it has opted against including cash in the award.