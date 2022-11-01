  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Kerala Announces The First-Ever Padma-Inspired Awards With MT Receiving The Top Honor

M T Vasudevan Nair speaking at the inaugural session of the sixth edition of the Kozhikodan Drama Festival at the Town Hall in Kozhikode on Thursday.
x

M T Vasudevan Nair speaking at the inaugural session of the sixth edition of the Kozhikodan Drama Festival at the Town Hall in Kozhikode on Thursday. (Photo/newindianexpress)

Highlights

In announcing the inaugural Kerala awards, the state government recognized writer M T Vasudevan Nair as the laureate of Kerala Jyothi, the highest civilian honor established by the state.

In announcing the inaugural Kerala awards, the state government recognized writer M T Vasudevan Nair as the laureate of Kerala Jyothi, the highest civilian honor established by the state. The awards were established in the same manner as the Union government's Padma awards. Nine additional people's names were also announced. Three people—playwright Omchery N. N. Pillai, former official T. Madhava Menon, and actor Mammootty—will receive the Kerala Prabha award.

Six people will receive the Kerala Shree: playback singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, businessman Kochouseph Chittilappilly, magician Gopinath Muthukad, sculptor Kanayi Kunjiraman, and amphibian biologist Sathyabhamadas Biju. Three levels of selection were used. They were the award committee, inspection committee, and preliminary screening committee at the secretary level.

The prize committee was made up of writer Khadija Mumtaz, former IAS officer T K A Nair, and filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Meanwhile in the last year, inthe LDF-led administration made the decision to launch the Kerala awards. The quantity of awards to be given out has been set. Additionally, it has opted against including cash in the award.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X