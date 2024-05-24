Kerala Assembly session likely from June 10

Thiruvananthapuram: The Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet on Friday decided to recommend to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan that a fresh session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly be convened on June 10.



The session will be held immediately after the Lok Sabha poll results are announced on June 4.

The Assembly session is expected to be stormy, in view of several political issues the government is confronting.

The Congress-led opposition has enough material on the alleged corruption case involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan.

Incidentally, this issue was first raked up in the Assembly by first-time Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnaden in 2023 and has now snowballed into a big controversy with the ED, SFIO and Registrar of Companies probing.

The Congress-led opposition is also getting ready to expose the grave financial position of the state as for the past few months, the economy has been propped up by the borrowings made by the Vijayan government.

Another issue that the opposition will raise is the massive loss of crops suffered due to the weather vagaries -- unexpected heatwave in March and April followed by heavy summer rain.