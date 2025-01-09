  • Menu
Kerala Congress MLA IC Balakrishnan Booked For Abetment Of Suicide In Wayanad DCC Case

  • Kerala Congress MLA IC Balakrishnan and three others face abetment of suicide charges linked to the deaths of Wayanad DCC treasurer NM Vijayan and his son.
  • Allegations of a cooperative bank job scam deepen the controversy.

Kerala Congress MLA IC Balakrishnan and three others have been charged with abetment of suicide in connection with the deaths of NM Vijayan, Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) treasurer, and his son Jijesh. The charges, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), were added to the FIR following the recovery of Vijayan's suicide note, police confirmed on Thursday.

A senior police official stated that Balakrishnan, Wayanad DCC president ND Appachan, and two others named in the suicide note have been listed as accused. "The action was taken based on Vijayan's suicide note," the officer said.

Vijayan, 78, and his son, 38, died at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital on December 27, 2024, following an alleged suicide attempt. The case has stirred political unrest, with the ruling CPI(M) accusing Balakrishnan of involvement in a cooperative bank job scam that allegedly led the victims to take this drastic step.

Reports suggest that Vijayan, as a Congress office-bearer, had collected money from job seekers for positions at a Congress-managed cooperative bank, allegedly under Balakrishnan’s directives. The allegations have intensified calls for accountability within the Congress party. Investigations are ongoing as the controversy continues to dominate political discourse in Kerala.

