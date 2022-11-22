Kerala Couple invited Indian Army At Their Wedding

Rahul R. Pillai and Karthika KS sent their wedding invitation to the Army headquarters in Delhi, urging their "heroes" to attend the event, they had no idea that it would generate such a stir on social media. The couple was welcomed to the Pangode military post in this city on Monday as a token of the Army's thanks for their charming wedding invitation, and Brigadier Lalit Sharma, the Station Commander, presented them with gifts.



Brigadier Sharma spoke with the couple and gave them a souvenir. Both Karthika, an IT specialist at Technopark, and Rahul, a banker stationed in Coimbatore, are from Thiruvananthapuram. On November 10, the pair exchanged vows in Kerala's capital. Rahul came up with the idea to honor the Indian Army for their steadfast service by including a handwritten card with the wedding invitation.

Rahul asked as to whether they had grown up with a deep respect for the military. My uncle served in the Army for a time, and we have heard many tales about the sacrifices made by military men. The couple wrote a note where they mentioned their marriage date and thanked the army officials for showing true patriotism and taking care of the country.

"Because of you, we sleep peacefully. Thank you for giving us happy days with our loved ones. Because of you, we are getting married happily. We are extremely delighted to invite you on our special day. We wish you your presence and blessings. Thank you for protecting us," reported The News India Express.

The Indian Army posted congratulations to the couple on their official social media accounts after receiving the sincere note. The scribbled note on the card's left side attracted social media users' attention and quickly went viral. Furthermore, the social media posts about the touching invitation received a tonne of likes, shares, and comments of support.