Kerala Government Launched A Month-Long 'Anti - Drugs' Campaign

With the help of Kerala's chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, the state government on Thursday began a month-long anti-drug campaign. The administration asked citizens from all walks of life to join forces in the effort to eradicate hazardous drugs from the state.

The month-long anti-drug campaign attempts to stop the sale of drugs, raise awareness about drug addiction, cut down on use, and help addicts become sober. The CM stated during the campaign's debut that there should be no time spent in the fight against hazardous substances because they pose a grave threat to society.

The campaign was launched digitally through the state-run education channel KITE-Victers when the chief minister was on his European tour abroad. At southern India, it was broadcast in a number of businesses and educational institutions.

Officials claim that the state already has multiple active anti-drug programmes, and the addition of 'No To Drugs' will only reinforce the current situation. The CM further stated that the state must cultivate a culture that views drug dealers, distributors, and producers as foreigners.

Public involvement is essential in such campaigns since it is the only means by which they can be carried out successfully. The CM also urged the populace to join the effort and set up camps and awareness campaigns to combat this threat. Notably, the Mahila Morcha state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has supported this campaign as have other state opposition parties.