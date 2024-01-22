Live
Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed Khan offers prayers at Ram temple in TVM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday offered prayers at Ramadevi temple here on the occasion of Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya where Prime Minster Narendra Modi and other dignitaries were present.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday offered prayers at Ramadevi temple here on the occasion of Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya where Prime Minster Narendra Modi and other dignitaries were present.
Khan was accompanied by former Meghalaya governor Kummanem Rajasekheran, Thiruvananthapuram unit BJP president V.V. Rajesh, among others.
The Governor sat through the prayer sessions in temple and also watched the telecast of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.
