  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed Khan offers prayers at Ram temple in TVM

Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed Khan offers prayers at Ram temple in TVM
x
Highlights

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday offered prayers at Ramadevi temple here on the occasion of Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya where Prime Minster Narendra Modi and other dignitaries were present.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday offered prayers at Ramadevi temple here on the occasion of Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya where Prime Minster Narendra Modi and other dignitaries were present.

Khan was accompanied by former Meghalaya governor Kummanem Rajasekheran, Thiruvananthapuram unit BJP president V.V. Rajesh, among others.

The Governor sat through the prayer sessions in temple and also watched the telecast of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X