Kerala hate speech case: Ex-MLA PC George gets conditional bail

Thiruvananthapuram, May 1: Former MLA and Kerala Janapaksham Chairman, P.C.George was given conditional bail by a local court here on Sunday after he was arrested over hate speech charges.

Thiruvananthapuram Judicial first class magistrate court(ii), Justice Asha Koshy, granted conditional bail to George conditional.

The court said that he should not indulge in hate speech, should not influence the witness, and not create any untoward incidents.

Advocate Sasthamangalam Ajith Kumar, who appeared for George, told IANS that this case was bailable. He said that police could not give station bail as George was charged under IPC Sections 153 A and 295 A.

George after coming out of the Magistrate's chamber while speaking to the mediapersons said, "The Judiciary in India is for justice and the Honourable Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, and his police had arrested me as a Ramzan gift to Islamic terror groups."

George, who has been a legislator for several terms, had lost in the 2021 Assembly elections from his home constituency Poonjar. He was arrested on Sunday early morning after the Muslim Youth League and the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI-M protested and demanded his arrest.

There were several protest marches for and against George while he was being brought from his residence in Kottayam district to Thiruvananthapuram. While the BJP workers shouted slogans in support of George near Thiruvananthapuram, DYFI workers threw eggs at his vehicle.

Earlier, the police prevented Union Minister V. Muraleedharan from meeting P.C. George who was at the Armed Reserve camp, Peroorkada.

The Union minister while speaking to the mediapersons outside the Armed Reserve camp said, "Kerala Police is having dual stands -- they prevent a Union minister from meeting an accused, but are very quick in taking action on a complaint filed by Youth League."

BJP Kerala President K.Surendran while meeting the mediapersons at Wayanad on Sunday said, "If Islamist organisations like the Popular Front of India and the CPI-M youth wing DYFI are trying to physically intimidate P.C. George, we will provide him with all physical support."

Congress leader and Kerala Opposition leader, V.D. Satheeshan had said that Kerala Police were providing escort to George and the Sangh Parivar was behind him.