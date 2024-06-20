Live
Kerala HC introduces sending summons through e-Post on a trial basis
Kochi: The Kerala High Court has decided to introduce the issuing of summons, notices, and orders to respondents through India Post's e-Post service.
This will be done as a pilot project only in the state capital district and after analysing the performance, a decision will be taken on the future course of action, on whether to replicate it in the other 13 districts of the state or not.
The High Court also pointed out that this e-Post service will not be applicable if the court states that the notice should be sent by registered post.
e-Post is a service where the digitally signed notice will be sent to the inbox of the e-Post nodal office as per the recipient's pin code.
The notice and case file will be downloaded by the postal department and will be delivered to the recipient a day after it is dispatched to the department's dashboard.