Kerala HC Orders Protection For Witnesses In Film Industry Sexual Harassment Cases

The Kerala High Court has mandated the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to designate a nodal officer for protecting witnesses in cases related to the Hema Committee report. This decision follows reports from the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) about witnesses facing intimidation and threats after providing statements to investigators.

Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and C S Sudha, forming the Division Bench, ordered the SIT to make the nodal officer's contact information publicly accessible. This officer will serve as the key contact for witnesses and victims experiencing threats during the investigation process.

The WCC, through Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranayanan, expressed serious concerns about complainants' safety, prompting the court to establish this protective mechanism. Simultaneously, the government is organizing a cinema conclave to address women's workplace issues in the Malayalam film industry, aiming to develop specialized legislation based on stakeholder input.

The court has requested the SIT to present a detailed report of the nodal officer's activities at the next hearing on December 11. The Hema Committee, established by the Kerala government in 2019 following widespread concerns about sexual harassment in the film industry, was created to investigate and recommend solutions for protecting women in the industry. Their findings have initiated conversations about necessary legislative reforms and enhanced safety measures.

