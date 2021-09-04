Kerala High Court Asks The Police Officers To Use Respectful Language While Dealing With The Public

On Friday, the Kerala High Court ordered the state police official to release a circular instructing all police officers in the state for using respectful language when dealing with the public. In their official discussions with the public, officials must avoid using the 'eda, edi' phrase, which is deemed disrespectful in Malayalam, according to the court.



While hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran's single bench issued the decision as the plea was submitted by the father of a 15-year-old girl who claimed of disrespectful police behaviour.

The incident took place when the petitioner claimed that after a vehicle inspection as accordance of the Covid-19 protocol management, officers from the Cherpu police station in the Thrissur district used foul language when talking to his daughter.

The court also demanded a report from the state police chief on how the ban on 'Nokku kooli' (gawking wages) or organised extortion by labour unions was being implemented. This was remarkable because the government would have already issued an order prohibiting any trade union from making such a demand.

According to the court, this indicates that the government order for it has not been successfully enforced by the appropriate authorities. As a result, the court ordered the government's attorney to find out details from the state police chief as to why this order has not been fulfilled, if it has, and what efforts the police authorities at various levels have made to do it anyway.