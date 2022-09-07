Kerala Intends To Collaborate With NGO That Made Goa Rabies-Free

The Kerala government has looked to Goa for guidance after the spike in stray dog bite incidents and rabies deaths, even among those who had received vaccinations. In order to eradicate rabies and stop the unchecked breeding of stray dogs at home, the Kerala chapter of the Indian Veterinary Association (IVA) has started collaboration with Mission Rabies, an international animal welfare organisation that earlier assisted Goa to become the first rabies-free state in the nation.

According to vice-president of the association Dr. S. Nandakumar, IVA is in talks with Mission Rabies, and the state government is considering the request for the alliance. Up until July of this year, Kerala reported approximately 95,000 stray dog bite incidents, including 20 rabies fatalities up till Monday.

According to a census by the animal husbandry department, there are almost 2.8 lakh stray dogs in the state. The exponential increase in canine population over the last three to four years was attributed to the Animal Birth Control (ABC) program's inefficient execution.

As per Nandakumar, Mission Rabies will travel to Kerala to assist with ABC and dog vaccination campaigns. He mentioned that after seven years of tenacious NGO work, Goa was certified rabies-free in 2021.

According to Nandakumar, IVA has requested that the local self-government agency pick a few districts to carry out the strategies. One of the biggest obstacles to solving the stray dog epidemic in the state is the lack of infrastructure needed to administer the ABC programme. Most local organisations lack the infrastructure needed to carry out the programme.

Approximately 30 ABC centres are prepared to be established throughout the state, according to a department of animal husbandry official. Animal rights organisations have also stepped forward to assist the government in immunising and sterilising stray animals.

Meanwhile, Veena George, the minister of health, wrote to Mansukh Mandaviya, the union minister, requesting his help in reviewing the anti-rabies vaccines provided in Kerala.