Kerala issues rules for devotees to follow on Sabarimala temple visit

Hyderabad: The Sabarimala-bound devotees will have to register with the Kerala police for darshan of Ayyappa in wake of the Covid-19 restrictions.



Kerala Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta wrote to the Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar about the rules to be followed by the devotees. The Kerala CS said that the State receives a lot of pilgrims from Telangana visiting Sabarimala Temple. In view of the restrictions due to health protocols to be followed during Covid19, the authorities have taken various decisions to safeguard the pilgrims.

As per the decision, all pilgrims would have to register on virtual que-portal of the Police department https://sabarimalaonline.org., Initially only 1000 pilgrims per day on weekdays 2,000 pilgrims per day on weekends would be allowed to register on a first come first serve basis. Covid negative report would be mandatory for registration. Entry points will have antigen test facilities on a cost basis to help others.

Those below 10 years and above 60-65 years will not be permitted. Those with comorbidities should be strictly forbidden from travelling for the pilgrimage. Holders of BPL card, Ayushman Bharat card etc., should carry them at the time of pilgrimage, Ghee Abhishek bathing at Pampa river and night halt at Sannidhanam, Pampa, Ganapathi Kovil will not be allowed. Pilgrim routes will be restricted to only two routes to Erumeli and Vadaserikara.