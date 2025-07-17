Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN-581 (July 17, 2025) ₹1 Crore Winner Announced

The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-581 draw held on July 17, 2025. With prizes ranging from ₹100 to a whopping ₹1 crore, the weekly draw continues to bring excitement and hope to thousands of ticket holders across the state.

First Prize: ₹1,00,00,000

Winning Number: PG 440696

Location: Vaikom

Number of Winners: 1

Second Prize: ₹30,00,000

Winning Number: PM 231944

Location: Kollam

Number of Winners: 1

Third Prize: ₹5,00,000

Winning Number: PH 338407

Location: Pattambi

Number of Winners: 1

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Winning Series Ending with 440696:

PA, PB, PC, PD, PE, PF, PH, PJ, PK, PL, PM

Other Prize Categories:

4th Prize: ₹5,000

Up to 21,600 winners

Sample Numbers: 0622, 0736, 1356, 1613, 1671...

5th Prize: ₹2,000

Up to 6,480 winners

Sample Numbers: 0250, 5673, 6090...

6th Prize: ₹1,000

Up to 32,400 winners

Sample Numbers: 0175, 0534, 0836...

7th Prize: ₹500

Up to 82,080 winners

Sample Numbers: 0085, 0166, 0186...

8th Prize: ₹200

Up to 90,720 winners

Sample Numbers: 0140, 0213, 0253...

9th Prize: ₹100

Up to 1,68,480 winners

Sample Numbers: 0010, 0028, 0174...

About the Draw:

Draw Date: July 17, 2025

Lottery Name: Karunya Plus KN-581

Organized By: Kerala State Lotteries Department

The Karunya Plus draw is one of Kerala’s most popular weekly lotteries, known for offering life-changing prize amounts to winners across the state.



