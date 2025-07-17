Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN-581 (July 17, 2025) ₹1 Crore Winner Announced
Check the official Kerala Karunya Plus KN-581 lottery result for July 17, 2025.
The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-581 draw held on July 17, 2025. With prizes ranging from ₹100 to a whopping ₹1 crore, the weekly draw continues to bring excitement and hope to thousands of ticket holders across the state.
First Prize: ₹1,00,00,000
Winning Number: PG 440696
Location: Vaikom
Number of Winners: 1
Second Prize: ₹30,00,000
Winning Number: PM 231944
Location: Kollam
Number of Winners: 1
Third Prize: ₹5,00,000
Winning Number: PH 338407
Location: Pattambi
Number of Winners: 1
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
Winning Series Ending with 440696:
PA, PB, PC, PD, PE, PF, PH, PJ, PK, PL, PM
Other Prize Categories:
4th Prize: ₹5,000
Up to 21,600 winners
Sample Numbers: 0622, 0736, 1356, 1613, 1671...
5th Prize: ₹2,000
Up to 6,480 winners
Sample Numbers: 0250, 5673, 6090...
6th Prize: ₹1,000
Up to 32,400 winners
Sample Numbers: 0175, 0534, 0836...
7th Prize: ₹500
Up to 82,080 winners
Sample Numbers: 0085, 0166, 0186...
8th Prize: ₹200
Up to 90,720 winners
Sample Numbers: 0140, 0213, 0253...
9th Prize: ₹100
Up to 1,68,480 winners
Sample Numbers: 0010, 0028, 0174...
About the Draw:
Draw Date: July 17, 2025
Lottery Name: Karunya Plus KN-581
Organized By: Kerala State Lotteries Department
The Karunya Plus draw is one of Kerala’s most popular weekly lotteries, known for offering life-changing prize amounts to winners across the state.