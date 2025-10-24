Live
Kerala Lottery Results 24 Oct 2025 – Suvarna Keralam SK-24 Winners & ₹1 Crore Jackpot
Highlights
Exciting news! The Suvarna Keralam SK-24 lottery results for 24 October 2025 are out. Check if you’ve won ₹1 Crore, ₹30 Lakh, or other prizes. Don’t miss your lucky numbers!
The Kerala State Lottery announced the Suvarna Keralam SK-24 results for Friday, 24 October 2025. The 1st prize is ₹1 crore. Kerala Lottery is known for being honest and reliable.
Top Prizes:
1st Prize – ₹1 Crore: RO 829220
2nd Prize – ₹30 Lakh: RX 578085
3rd Prize – ₹5 Lakh: RU 756384
Consolation Prize – ₹5,000: All tickets with 829220 series
Other Prizes:
4th Prize – ₹5,000
5th Prize – ₹2,000
6th Prize – ₹1,000
7th Prize – ₹500
8th Prize – ₹200
9th Prize – ₹100
Claim Your Prize:
Check your ticket with the official results. Claim money within 30 days.
About Kerala Lottery:
Started in 1967, run by the Kerala government. It helps raise state revenue and supports responsible gaming.
