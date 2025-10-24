Kerala Lottery Results 24 Oct 2025 – Suvarna Keralam SK-24 Winners & ₹1 Crore Jackpot

The Kerala State Lottery announced the Suvarna Keralam SK-24 results for Friday, 24 October 2025. The 1st prize is ₹1 crore. Kerala Lottery is known for being honest and reliable.

Top Prizes:

1st Prize – ₹1 Crore: RO 829220

2nd Prize – ₹30 Lakh: RX 578085

3rd Prize – ₹5 Lakh: RU 756384

Consolation Prize – ₹5,000: All tickets with 829220 series

Other Prizes:

4th Prize – ₹5,000

5th Prize – ₹2,000

6th Prize – ₹1,000

7th Prize – ₹500

8th Prize – ₹200

9th Prize – ₹100

Claim Your Prize:

Check your ticket with the official results. Claim money within 30 days.

About Kerala Lottery:

Started in 1967, run by the Kerala government. It helps raise state revenue and supports responsible gaming.