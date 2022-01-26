  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Kerala Minister unfurls Tricolour upside down

Kerala Minister unfurls Tricolour upside down
x

Kerala Minister unfurls Tricolour upside down 

Highlights

In a goof-up, State Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil unfurled the Indian tricolour upside down during a Republic Day programme on Wednesday.

Thiruvananthapuram: In a goof-up, State Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil unfurled the Indian tricolour upside down during a Republic Day programme on Wednesday.

The mediapersons pointed out the lapse before the officials, which included high ranking district authorities, could notice.

Soon, it was set right.

Of the 14 districts in the state, Kasargod is the northern most bordering Karnataka.

In Kerala, at the 13 district headquarters, various State cabinet Ministers took the salute, while in the capital city it was done by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Celebrations across the state was conducted amid Covid protocols.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X