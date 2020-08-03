Kerala Police given more powers to prevent coronavirus spread

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police has been given more powers, including contact tracing, to ensure that the Covid spread across the state is contained.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the new strategy means that from now on entire wards where there are cases will not be shut down.

"The change would be from now on places where primary and secondary Covid-19 will be mapped, only such areas will be declared as containment areas. And once an area is declared, none will be allowed to go out or come in. The police and volunteers will ensure that necessary supplies reach the homes," said Vijayan. The zone would be removed from the list after the primary and secondary contacts in that area turn negative.

For coordinating the new arrangement top police official Vijay Sakhre has been given the charge to see that the police takes a tough stance to ensure there is no let up in managing Covid protocols.

"The police will see that there will be no more crowding in shops, markets and other places. Strict action would be taken if there are any violations," added Vijayan.

Vijayan said on Monday that there were 962 new Covid cases of which 801 were local infectees.

"Of the new cases on Monday, 205 turned positive in the capital district where there are 13 large clusters. We can really prevent the spread and for that we have to be alert. This is for our own safety. District authorities have been asked to ensure that all government employees who are unable to report for work due to transport issues are now asked to report for Covid work near their homes," said Vijayan.

He said 11,484 people are presently Covid positive, while 15,282 have been cured.

Vijayan added that there are 1,45,234 people in isolation at homes, corona care centres and they include 10,779 people at various hospitals in the state. The total number of hot spots is 506.