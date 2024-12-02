Kerala Police Recover Over Rs 1 Crore, Gold In Major Theft Case; Gulf Returnee Arrested

Kerala police arrested Lijeesh, a 45-year-old Gulf returnee and welder, for stealing Rs 1.21 crore and 267 sovereigns of gold from a rice trader's residence in Kannur. The theft occurred on November 19 while the homeowner, Ashraf, and his family were attending a wedding in Madurai.

The breakthrough came through CCTV footage showing Lijeesh returning to the crime scene and attempting to tamper with cameras. Police recovered the stolen items from a hidden compartment beneath his bed. Fingerprint evidence also linked him to an unsolved theft in Keecheri from the previous year.

The accused broke into the house through a window and was familiar with the premises. A tool left behind during the burglary provided additional evidence. Lijeesh confessed to the crime during interrogation, leading to his arrest by the special investigation team.