Live
- Driving Change: Nikhil Singla on Leading a Groundbreaking Digital Transformation
- India Faces Consequences After Bangladesh Mission Breach in Tripura: A Deeply Regrettable Incident
- Green Signal for Vijayawada Metro Rail Project
- Visakhapatnam To See Metro Rail Soon
- Telangana Police Deny Allegations in Mulugu Encounter
- High Court Petition Filed Over Ticket Prices for Pushpa 2
- Bhadradri Gurukul Students Intoxicated, Education Sector Neglected
- Shahid Kapoor Felt He Needed to 'Protect' Mira Rajput from the Film Industry: 'It's a Big, Bad World'
- Trump’s Second Term Could Challenge Highly Skilled Indian Immigrants, Says Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi
- OnePlus 13 India Launch Confirmed, Global Debut and Release Date Set for January 2025
Just In
Kerala Police Recover Over Rs 1 Crore, Gold In Major Theft Case; Gulf Returnee Arrested
- Police arrest 45-year-old welder in Kannur for stealing Rs 1.21 crore and 267 sovereigns of gold from trader's home.
- Loot recovered from secret compartment.
Kerala police arrested Lijeesh, a 45-year-old Gulf returnee and welder, for stealing Rs 1.21 crore and 267 sovereigns of gold from a rice trader's residence in Kannur. The theft occurred on November 19 while the homeowner, Ashraf, and his family were attending a wedding in Madurai.
The breakthrough came through CCTV footage showing Lijeesh returning to the crime scene and attempting to tamper with cameras. Police recovered the stolen items from a hidden compartment beneath his bed. Fingerprint evidence also linked him to an unsolved theft in Keecheri from the previous year.
The accused broke into the house through a window and was familiar with the premises. A tool left behind during the burglary provided additional evidence. Lijeesh confessed to the crime during interrogation, leading to his arrest by the special investigation team.