Live
- Samsung widens One UI 8 beta access in India with next week’s update rollout
- Delhi govt directs PWD to seek fresh Cabinet nod for Barapullah Phase-3 cost overruns
- Trump Shares Thoughts on the Republican Party’s 2028 Standard-Bearer
- Kerala police seize ambergris worth Rs 2.5 crore, two held
- District Collector Conducts Surprise Inspection at Basti Hospital, Stresses Improved Public Healthcare Delivery
- BRSV Leader Demands Suspension of Transport Officials Over Unsafe School Buses in Jogulamba Gadwal
- Assam govt committed to eradicating child marriage by 2026: Himanta
- Udupi-Inspired Summer Camp Held in North Carolina
- OPPO Reno14 Series: Performance That Powers Real Life
- Hiroshima at 80: Remembering the Day That Shaped a World Order
Kerala police seize ambergris worth Rs 2.5 crore, two held
Kochi: Police in Kerala have seized ambergris or whale vomit, worth about Rs 2.5 crore in the international market, and arrested two people in...
Kochi: Police in Kerala have seized ambergris or whale vomit, worth about Rs 2.5 crore in the international market, and arrested two people in connection with its smuggling, officials said on Wednesday.
Acting on a tip-off, officers arrested a man from Mattancherry, who was allegedly trying to sell 35 grams of the substance.
The suspect, identified as Suhail, allegedly attacked police when they tried to detain him, but was caught after a brief struggle, police said here.
Based on information from the suspect, police later recovered another kilogram of ambergris from a man named Suhail, a native of Kalpeni in Lakshadweep, early on Wednesday.
The seizure was made in the Thoppumpady area of the Kochi city, they said.
Ambergris, a rare substance produced in the digestive system of sperm whales, is highly valued for use in perfumes. Its trade is banned in India under the Wildlife Protection Act.