Kerala Reaches Into A New Heights As Rs 18 Crore Is Raised Through Crowdfunding To Save An 18-Month-Old Infant

A show witnessing human kindness for a severe cause, Rs 18 crore was collected in Kerala using crowdfunding in just seven days for an 18-month-old infant struggling who was suffering from spinal muscular atrophy which is a rare genetic disorder.

The son of PK Rafeeq and Mariyumma, Mohammed, needs a dose of Zolgensma, which is one of the world's most expensive drugs.

On Monday, the treatment committee told the public that over Rs 18 crore had been received in the bank accounts that are set up for contributions and begged people not to deposit any additional money.

Farisha, the president of the Mattul Panchayat said that more than Rs 18 crore has been deposited in our bank account. The community rallied together and raised this amount to save the life of the infant.

Meanwhile, Mohammed's older sister, 15-year-old Afra, was also diagnosed with the condition and is now confined to a wheelchair.

The medicine would have to be imported from another country, and the treatment committee has asked the state government to start the process. According to medical specialists, the infant will need to be given the pharmaceutical dose before he turns two years old.

A week ago, the treatment committee, formed by MLA M Vijin, appealed to the public to crowdfund Mohammed's treatment. The campaign was carried over by social media, which resulted in the money being raised in just seven days from all around the world.