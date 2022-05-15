Kerala Teacher Accused Of Sexually Abusing Students

An alleged habitual criminal who glorified his profession and career on social media on the last day of his 3-decade-long teaching job was met with a series of "me too" accusations, leading to his arrest in Kerala's Malappuram district on Friday.

K V Sasi Kumar, a teacher at a ladies higher secondary aided school and a senior Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), leader in the district, retired on March 31 and published a post on social media last month honouring his career, but he was in for more than just bouquets. Initially, a former pupil described her traumatic experience in his hands years ago, prompting a cascade of negative comments.

Kumar, a three-time municipal councillor and teachers' union leader, was ousted from the party shortly after the stunning claims surfaced, but he sought to salvage face by claiming that he was "targeted owing to an internal division in the party," but his story fell flat. He was apprehended on Friday at Wayanad, where he was hiding.

Some students said that despite their repeated complaints to the headmaster and school administration, he utilised his political connections to destroy them. Some even said that he used to touch them improperly and that they only realised his "advances" later in life.

Over 75 pupils had filed assault allegations against him, according to police, but the bulk of them were hesitant to make complaints, claiming that they couldn't afford to be involved in litigation. And some of them are already married and have children.

Some of the cases were considerably than a decade old, and police are seeking legal advice on whether the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act can be used against him.

V Sivan Kutty, the state's embattled education minister, has instructed general education director K Jeevan Babu to investigate how complaints against him were disregarded and identify those who hid him for so long. In addition, the CPI(M) has launched an internal investigation into individuals who assisted him.

Meanwhile, the school's alumni organisation resolved to build a unified platform to pursue the teacher's case while maintaining victim confidentiality.