Kerala Teen Makes Drone Using Scrap Materials

Muhammad Insaf, a 14-year-old student, persevered and ultimately won the day when he proudly unfurled the Tricolour at his school on August 15 using a drone.



He had developed the drone himself out of leftover parts and a cell phone camera. His father, M. A. Ansil of Inayath, Neerkunnam, claimed that when he brought him a miniature drone from China during the time when he visited that country for business four years ago. His desire to build a drone intensified.

His father explained that after four or five flights, it was destroyed, but his passion increased. He began working on one, but during construction it was also damaged three times. But he had no intention of giving up. He finally created a drone that can fly 600 metres at a height of 30 metres. His school's teachers made him proudly raise the Tricolor on Independence Day in front of the entire student body.

Insaf invested about Rs 10,000 on its creation. He stated that he watched YouTube to learn how it was put together. Some of its components included an aluminium rod, an old CD, a pen refill, and plastic bottle caps. Online purchases included transmitters, OTG receivers, flight control devices, and a few more gadgets.

He explained that his father gave him Rs. 6,500, and he broke open his sister Nouzha Fatima's treasure box to give her the remaining money. Additionally, the tilting camera was bought online. A joystick is used to control the drone, and the video it records is kept on the smartphone that is attached to the camera.

Sulfia, Insaf's mother, claimed that he developed a strong interest in electronics and digital gadgets at a young age. Sulfia explained that in order to follow the YouTube instructions for building a drone, he also studied Hindi.