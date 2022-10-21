Kerala To Launch Digital Survey On November 1

On November 1, Kerala will launch the extensive digital survey associated with the "Ente Bhoomi" programme. In all 14 districts, the first phase will have 200 revenue villages. People in these villages have been urged to double-check the information about their land that is available on the Ente Bhoomi site at www.entebhoomi.kerala.gov.in before the survey.

The site contains a list of the 200 villages. Owners can register on the website and view details by entering their survey number and sub-division number. A complaint can be made through the portal itself if information on one's land is missing from the portal or if there are errors. Additionally, copies of any supporting papers must be uploaded.

An officer from the survey department stated that the government is creating a comprehensive database that combines data on land with information from the departments of revenue, registration, and survey. People should check that their land facts on the site are accurate before the new survey. Additionally, they must to assist the surveyors. The new survey map will serve as the official record of each person's land parcel once it is finished.

On November 1, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will introduce the survey. In the chosen villages, Survey Sabhas or ward-level gatherings are being held to inform residents about the new survey. The date and time of the survey will be announced via several channels, public gatherings at the local level, and various media. Aadhaar cards and registration deeds must be present, as well as the owners. Proxy assignments may be made by NRKs or by absent participants.

Furthermore, before the survey officers arrive, all bushes and shrubs along the property lines should be removed. Marking boundaries is necessary. Prior to the survey, it will be preferable to resolve minor boundary conflicts. Otherwise, until the matter is resolved, the disputed land holdings will be shown on the new map as a single unit. In the event of a question, the officers will display the draught map on their tab. Later, the draught will be made accessible for editing on the Ente Bhoomi portal.