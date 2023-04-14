Kerala's Chief Minister Responds To NCERT's Action Over Mughals History

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan joined the clamour of those protesting the Sangh Parivar's 'constant fear of history' by accusing NCERT by eliminating chapters on Mughal history from its textbooks. The right-wing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and organisations linked to it, such as the now in power Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose ideological guru is the RSS, are collectively referred to as the "Sangh Parivar."



Pinarayi Vijayan explained the reason why thr chapters og Mughals had been removed. He claimed that 'Sangh Parivar' is scared of their expose due to which they are removing the Mughals history. He also asked to protest against BJP's such decision for removing the history.

The Sangh Parivar lives in constant fear of history as it exposes their true colours. They resort to rewriting history and masking it with lies. So we must strongly protest the decision of the BJP government to delete certain sections from NCERT textbooks. Let the truth prevail. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) April 7, 2023

The controversy started on April 2 when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Uttar Pradesh Board have both decided to remove the Mughal chapters from their respective Class XI (Themes in World History) and Class XII (Themes of Indian History-Part II) history textbooks. The educational organisation asserts that there were still chapters about the Mughals. NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani even referred to the controversy as "unnecessary."



Meanwhile, leaders of the opposition have vehemently opposed the action. Former Union minister Kapil Sibal joked that contemporary Indian history should start in 2014 as a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.