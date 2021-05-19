Kerala's latest LDF Cabinet portfolio distribution is nearing completion

On Thursday, at least two allies of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) have sent the media a hint about the course of Cabinet portfolio allocation talks that are taking place behind closed doors at the AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.



K. Krishnankutty, a Janata Dal (S) legislator from Chittoor in Palakkad, told reporters gathered outside the CPI(M) State headquarters that he had been allocated the Electricity Department by the party leadership. He said that he was in contact with other allies. Cabinet post-sharing will be completed soon.

Mr. Krishnankutty, as Minister-designate, said he couldn't comment on whether the government would pursue new hydel projects on the spot.

The proposed mega hydel project at Athirapally, for example, was a policy decision that involved extensive deliberation.

Ahammad Devarkovil, a legislator for the Indian National League (INL), said the party had decided on the Ports Department. He also mentioned that he would be in charge of the Museums and Zoos, as well as the Archaeology Department.

Minister-designate and Democratic Congress Kerala (DCK) MLA Antony Raju, on the other hand, said he has no idea what his portfolio will be.

The Communist Party of India (Maoist) has yet to make a formal announcement regarding its Ministers. Nonetheless, word on the street is that the party is planning to nominate Veena George for Health Minister, reported The Hindu.

Ms. George said she had received no notification about her responsibilities when pressed. K. Balagopal was reportedly being considered for the role of Finance Minister, according to unconfirmed reports.

There was a lot of speculation about how the Cabinet portfolios would be distributed.

The CPI has finalised its Ministerial list. Revenue will be handled by K. Rajan. G. R. Anil is the current Minister of Food and Civil Supplies. Animal Husbandry and Dairy Production will be handled by Chinchu Rani. P. Prasad will be in charge of the Agriculture Department.

The State Secretariat of the CPI(M) was supposed to issue a statement on Cabinet formation shortly.