Key Metropolitan Cities' Election Dates Announced For 18th Lok Sabha Polls

The major metros of India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Chennai, are set to play pivotal roles in the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha Elections, which will be conducted in various phases as announced by the Election Commissioner of India (ECI) on March 16.



New Delhi, the national capital, is scheduled to hold elections on May 25. This encompasses crucial constituencies such as North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and Chandni Chowk.



Mumbai, the financial capital, will follow suit five days earlier on May 20, with all significant constituencies like Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai South participating in the electoral process.



Meanwhile, Silicon City Bengaluru will witness its turn in April, with key constituencies including Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, and Bangalore South slated for voting on April 26. These dates mark significant milestones in the democratic process as these metropolitan areas contribute substantially to the political landscape of the country.

