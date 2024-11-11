Khalistani ultra Arsh Dalla held in Canada

Milton/New Delhi: The Canadian police have arrested Arshdeep Singh, also known as Arsh Dalla, a Khalistani terrorist and one of India's most-wanted criminals in connection with a shootout, sources said.

Sources from Indian security agencies have confirmed receiving information about Dalla's arrest, which occurred after his suspected involvement in an armed confrontation on October 27 or 28 in Milton town.

Arsh Dalla, who is wanted for various criminal activities in India, has been living in Canada with his wife. Canadian law enforcement agencies, particularly the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), are investigating the recent shootout.

Indian authorities are closely monitoring developments and coordinating with Canadian officials for further details.

Dalla was the acting chief of the Khalistani Tiger Force and was seen as the successor of slain terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In September this year, Dalla took responsibility for the murder of Congress leader, Baljinder Singh Balli, who was shot dead at his residence in Punjab’s Moga district.