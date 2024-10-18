Kharge, Rahul pay obeisance to Maharishi Valmiki

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance to Maharishi Valmiki and offered prayers at the Maharishi Valmiki temple here today.



Kharge called for economic and educational empowerment of the Valmiki community. He also asserted the need for all sects of Dalits to unite to fight for their rights.

Rahul Gandhi, while paying obeisance to Maharishi Valmiki, said, “Maharishi Valmiki Ji showed humanity the path of truth, justice and harmony with love and compassion”.

Extending his greeting to the people on the occasion, Rahul said, Maharishi Valmiki Ji had given the great epic Ramayana to the humanity.

In an informal interaction with reporters after paying obeisance to Maharishi Valmiki on Valmiki Jayanti here today, Kharge observed that most of the members of the Valmiki community across the country were economically and educationally backward.

He said there was a need to empower the community educationally and economically. He said, the youth of the community must get education. He said, economic and educational empowerment was important to fight different kinds of injustices.

The Congress president called for the Dalit unity across the country. He said, the Dalits belonging to different sects must remain united to protect their rights.

He said, for this reason, the Congress party had launched a countrywide movement to save the Constitution and the democracy. He observed, only when both the Constitution and the democracy are saved, people’s rights will be safeguarded and the country will emerge stronger.