Kharge takes swipe at PM Modi's silence over Manipur, demands removal of CM Biren Singh

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that it seems he has finally spoken to the Prime Minister on the Manipur crisis, and demanded immediate sacking of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

His remark comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing an important meeting on Sunday night after wrapping up his US and Egypt state visits.



Taking to Twitter, Kharge said, "Reports indicate that finally the Home Minister has spoken to Prime Minister Modi on Manipur. For the last 55 days, Modi ji did not say a word on Manipur. Every Indian is waiting for him to speak. If Modi ji is really concerned about Manipur, then the first thing he should do is to sack his chief Minister."



Kharge also demanded that the government confiscate weapons stolen from extremist organisations and anti-social elements, start talks with all the parties and find a common political path, end the blockade with the help of security forces. Ensure the availability of essential commodities by opening and keeping the National Highways safe and a package of relief, rehabilitation and livelihood for the affected people should be prepared without delay.

"The announced relief package is grossly inadequate. No amount of propaganda by the BJP and Modi government can cover up their abject failures in dealing with Manipur violence," Kharge added.

Violence erupted in the state on May 3 claiming over 100 lives and forcing thousands to take refuge in relief camps.

Congress has been questioning the Prime Minister's silence over the issue.