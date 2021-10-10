Khattar meets Amit Shah

Gurgaon: Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the law and order situation in the state with regard to the farmers' protest against the three farm laws and the blockades set up by them at Singhu and Tikri borders at the outskirts of Delhi.

The meeting took place ahead of the hearing in a case before the Supreme Court against the blockades which is resented by residents of villages adjoining the Singhu and Tikri borders.

"I have apprised the Home Minister of the farmers' protests and the blockades, and the state government's preparation relating to the hearing of the case in the Supreme Court," Khattar said.

"We are in talks with the protesting farmers. It would be good if the issue regarding the blockades is amicably resolved," Khattar told reporters after meeting Shah.

In response to the allegations by the farmers that the government had set up barricades, Khattar said action might have been taken in view of the prevailing situation.

When asked about the possible use of force by the government to remove the blockades, Khattar said it is not proper to think on these lines when talks with the protesting farmers are on.

"They have also said that they do not want to cause inconvenience to people," Khattar said.

He rubbished the allegation by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that paddy stubbles were burnt by farmers in Haryana causing pollution in Delhi.

"The farmers are coming forward to sell their stubbles and are getting remunerative price. The state government has provided them monetary incentive of Rs 1,000 per acre to sell the stubbles. Private companies have started purchasing the stubbles," Khattar said.