Khattar to lay stone of projects worth Rs 2K cr

Chandigarh: Haryana is all set to receive yet another development bonanza as the Chief Minister will be inaugurating, laying the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 2,000 crore. These inaugurations would be done through the virtual medium from Gurugram.

While this is not the first time that Manohar Lal has inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects, since 2019, more than five times, the Chief Minister has dedicated projects worth more than Rs 10,500 crore to the public through such programmes. These figures clearly show how Haryana under the dynamic leadership of Sh. Manohar Lal is continuously moving ahead in terms of development.

As a result of the development works done in the last 8 years, Haryana is at the forefront among the developed states of the country. The State Government has done tremendous work to strengthen the health infrastructure, create a favourable industrial environment, promote business, strengthen the road network and open new avenues of development. Holistic development has been ensured from Panchkula to the Mewat region.

Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, after Ease of Doing Business, the state government is continuously working in the direction of Ease of Living with the aim of increasing the Happiness Index of the state. New initiatives have been taken to ensure education, health, clean water, roads, self-reliance etc. to every class. In order to make Haryana a prosperous Haryana, the Chief Minister is working tirelessly to strengthen peace, harmony and mutual brotherhood along with development.