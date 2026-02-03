KIIT organises mega blood donation camp

Bhubaneswar: As part of the Art of Giving initiative, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) organised a mega blood donation camp on Saturday. Since early morning, thousands of students and staff members from KIIT, KISS and KIMS made a beeline for the collection centre to voluntarily donate blood.

The blood donation camp was inaugurated by the Founder of KIIT and KISS, Achyuta Samanta, who extended his gratitude to all the volunteers for their noble contribution.

Blood was collected with the participation of medical professionals and staff from the blood banks of KIMS, SCB Medical College and Hospital, Capital Hospital Blood Bank, BMC Hospital, Bhubaneswar, Central Red Cross Blood Bank in Cuttack, Indian Red Cross Society, Odisha State Branch in Bhubaneswar, as well as blood banks from the district headquarters hospitals of Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Puri, Angul, Keonjhar and Khurda. A total of 4,000 units of blood were collected. KIIT University Vice-Chancellor Saranjit Singh, Pro V-C C B K Mohanty, K D Raju, KIMS Principal R C Das, KIMS Medical Superintendent Manas Behera, KIIT Registrar J R Mohanty, KIMS Group Director Dillip Panda, along with several other senior officials from KIIT and KIMS joined the camp.