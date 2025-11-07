KIIT tops in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT Deemed to be University has been ranked the best among both private and government universities in Odisha, according to QS Asia University Rankings 2026.

The KIIT-DU has secured 294th position in Asia, further strengthening its global reputation for academic excellence. At the national level, KIIT-DU has also been ranked among the top private universities in India and continues to hold its leading position in Eastern India.

More than 1,500 Asian universities, including 555 new entrants, participated in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. The rankings are based on parameters such as citations per paper, papers per faculty, academic reputation, faculty-student ratio, staff with PhD, international research network, international students, outbound exchange, international faculty and employer reputation.

Expressing satisfaction, KIIT & KISS Founder Achyuta Samanta said, “KIIT’s outstanding performance in the QS Asia University Rankings reflects its continuous efforts toward academic excellence. The KIIT-DU has made Odisha proud by consistently maintaining high positions in global rankings. Despite being a young university of just 22 years, KIIT competes on a par with many established universities worldwide.”