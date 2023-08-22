Live
Just In
Kochi: Kuzhalnadan’s accusations meant to divert attention, says CPI(M) leader T M Thomas Isaac
Congress MLA’s efforts were aimed at diverting attention from his own alleged wrongdoings, including the amassing of disproportionate wealth, says T M Thomas Isaac
Kochi : Former state finance minister and senior CPI(M) leader T M Thomas Isaac on Monday said that Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan’s allegations about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena T and her company engaging in “political funding” are baseless.
Referring to the Congress leader’s remarks that Veena’s company had not paid IGST fully, Isaac claimed that Kuzhalnadan’s efforts were aimed at diverting attention from his own alleged wrongdoings, including the amassing of disproportionate wealth.
Kuzhalnadan had recently raised allegations against Chief Minister Vijayan and Veena, labelling the financial transactions of her IT company “political funding”. He asked whether Veena’s IT firm Exalogic Solutions Private Limited had paid the IGST for the amount her company received from private mineral company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. He was referring to a recent news report that said that CMRL had made “illegal payments” of Rs 1.72 crore to Veena under the pretext of services rendered, but that her company had not provided any software solutions in exchange for the amount.
In a Facebook post, Isaac said both companies (Veena’s company and the private mineral company) are legal entities with GST registration, and the payment was made through bank accounts.
“Now Kuzhalnadan is claiming that Veena’s company has not fully paid the IGST. So it means he is agreeing to the fact that the amount paid by the private company to Veena’s company was for the services rendered,” Isaac said.
He asked whether the Congress MLA would apologise if it is proved that the company did pay the IGST. Earlier, senior CPI(M) leader A K Balan had also asked Kuzhalnadan whether he was ready to apologise and quit his political life if it is proved that Veena’s company did pay the tax. Meanwhile, Kuzhalnadan reiterated on Monday that -- as per his understanding -- Veena’s company had not paid the IGST in full. “If her company can prove that they have filed the IGST and show the invoice, I am ready to apologise to Veena and the society,” Kuzhalnadan said.