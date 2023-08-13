Kolaghat: Oppn did not allow debate on Manipur says PM Narendra Modi

Kolaghat (WB) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the opposition parties, accusing them of "running away" from the Lok Sabha during a debate on the no-confidence motion, and said his government has countered the "negativity being spread" by them across the country.

He also accused the opposition of "not being serious" about the discussion on Manipur as "it would have hurt them the most".

PM Modi said an opportunity to find solutions through debates in Parliament could not be utilised as the opposition parties "prioritised their politics over people's welfare".

In an apparent reference to the PM's allegation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Centre has "not taken any action against those involved in unleashing atrocities in Manipur". The prime minister, who virtually addressed the Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal, criticised the Bengal's ruling TMC for using "terror and threats" to intimidate the opposition parties in the state during the rural polls last month but acting as "champions of the democracy". "Only two days back, we had defeated the opposition's no-confidence motion in Parliament.”