Kolkata Police Summon Doctors And BJP Leader Over Trainee Doctor Case

Kolkata Police have issued summons to two prominent doctors and a senior BJP leader in connection with the ongoing investigation of a trainee doctor's rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Dr. Kunal Sarkar, Dr. Subarna Goswami, and former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee were called to police headquarters by 3 pm on Sunday.

The doctors are accused of disseminating false information about the investigation and post-mortem report. Dr. Goswami allegedly gave media interviews claiming access to the post-mortem report, suggesting evidence of gang rape. These claims, including details about semen quantity and pelvic fractures, have been firmly denied by the Kolkata Police as baseless rumors.

Locket Chatterjee faces allegations of revealing the victim's identity, a serious legal offense in India. Police sources indicate that these actions have complicated the ongoing investigation.

The police have registered two separate cases: one for spreading misleading information and another for unlawfully disclosing the victim's identity.

The victim's body was discovered in the hospital's seminar rooms on August 9. A civic volunteer with access to all departments has been arrested based on CCTV evidence. The post-mortem report indicates death by strangulation, with evidence of sexual assault.

This case has sparked widespread outrage, leading to a 24-hour nationwide strike by the Indian Medical Association on August 17.

The summoning of these individuals highlights the sensitive nature of the case and the authorities' efforts to maintain the integrity of the investigation while addressing public concerns.