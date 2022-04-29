  • Menu
Kollam District Panchayat Will Provide Shelters For The Underprivileged

Representational Image
Kollam District Panchayat Will Provide Shelters For The Underprivileged

Highlights

  • Sam said the district panchayat would undertake the Swapnakoodu project, which aims to provide accommodation for the exceedingly poor
  • In the year 2021-22, the district panchayat had approved roughly '14 crore for LIFE-PMAY housing initiatives.

On Thursday, district panchayat president Sam K Daniel stated that the local body would construct houses for the poorest people.

Sam said the district panchayat would undertake the Swapnakoodu project, which aims to provide accommodation for the exceedingly poor, this financial year while establishing a block-level training for officials of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana
 (PMAY).
He said that the year 2021-22, the district panchayat had approved roughly '14 crore for LIFE-PMAY housing initiatives.' In tribal communities, he added, houses were built directly for five families.
The president of the district panchayat praised officials for their project management efficiency.The event's primary guest, District Collector Afsana Perween, presented awards to the personnel who had overseen the project.
