Koraput DM orders non-veg ban on R-Day

Koraput: The District Magistrate of Koraput has ordered a ban on the sale of meat, chicken, fish, eggs and other non-vegetarian food items on the occasion of Republic Day. In a letter to tehsildars, block development officers (BDOs) and executive officers on Friday, District Magistrate Manoj Satyawan Mahajan directed them to enforce the prohibition in their respective jurisdictions. “…you are herebyrequested to issue an official notification in your jurisdiction prohibiting the sale of meat, chicken, fish, eggs, etc and other non-vegetarian items on 26th January 2026 for the occasion of the 77th Republic Day celebration in Koraput district,” the letter said.

“I amlooking forward to your prompt action on this matter,” it added.