Kota’s air quality remains unhealthy

Kota: The air quality in Kota has remained in the ‘poor’ category, with residents and experts flagging gaps in monitoring and enforcement measures as densely populated areas continue to face high pollution levels.

Pollution hotspots such as the Vishal Market in Chhawni and other areas are facing air quality stress due to the open burning of electronic waste, outdated household appliances, wires and tyres outside scrap shops. The problem worsens during winter, particularly after Diwali.

“We had written to the Kota Municipal Corporation authorities after Diwali, asking them to take preventive steps and initiate action in cases of violation of pollution norms,” Yogyata Singh, Regional Officer of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board in Kota, told PTI.

She said the agriculture department was also alerted to take action against stubble burning.

However, on enforcement and monitoring, Singh said the pollution control board is not authorised to take direct action and also lack a proper monitoring mechanism to keep vigil on the pollution-generating units.