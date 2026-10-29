Kovalam spa abuse case: Second woman arrested from B'luru by Kerala Police

Thiruvananthapuram: A second woman was taken into custody by a police team from Bengaluru on Thursday morning in the case involving the alleged sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl from Andhra Pradesh at spas in Kovalam, widening the investigation into suspected links between spa operators and civic officials.

The latest development follows the arrest of a permanent male employee of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and a woman working there on a temporary basis.

The arrests of both have been formally recorded.

The identity and alleged role of the second woman taken into custody are yet to be officially disclosed.

The police are investigating whether municipal employees entrusted with licensing and inspecting spa centres used their official positions to protect establishments operating in violation of the law.

Investigators are also examining financial transactions and digital evidence to establish whether the alleged exploitation was facilitated by a wider network.

The minor girl, who had lost both her parents, was allegedly brought to Kerala by her maternal aunt and the latter's partner and handed over to spa operators for sexual exploitation in return for money.

The case came to light after the aunt reported the girl missing on September 21.

During the investigation, police found copies of two Aadhaar cards on the aunt's mobile phone, one showing the girl's age as 20 and the other as 16.

The discrepancy led to further questioning, bringing the alleged exploitation to light.

The police are examining WhatsApp conversations and financial records to establish the roles of those involved and trace possible links to other spa establishments.

The case has intensified scrutiny of spa centres across Kerala. Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala warned that stringent checks and monitoring would be introduced against illegal activities operating under the guise of spas, making it clear that offenders would not be allowed to escape the law.

Under Operation Spa, police have inspected 586 of the state's 821 registered spa centres, registered 14 cases and issued notices to 44 establishments for violations.

Other recent cases, including the alleged sexual assault of a woman lured by a spa job offer in Kochi and an assault linked to an extortion demand at an Ayurvedic spa in Thiruvalla, have raised further concerns over regulation and enforcement.

Investigators are now seeking to establish whether the Kovalam case involves a wider network and whether more officials or intermediaries helped facilitate the alleged exploitation.

Sustained inspections and effective licensing checks will be crucial to preventing such abuse while protecting legitimate spa and wellness establishments.