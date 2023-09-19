L-G lauds Delhi Police, security agencies for providing fool-proof security during G-20

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor (L-G) on Monday lauded the efforts of Delhi Police in ensuring a fool-proof security and proper law & order arrangement during the G-20 Summit.

The L-G praised the Department while participating in a programme which was organised by Delhi Police.

The L-G participated to encourage and motivate the security personnel.

The L-G appreciated the professionalism of Delhi Police in the conduct of the arrangement.

He further acknowledged the sincerity and dedication with which every personnel performed duties despite rain and long duty hours.

The L-G exhorted and encouraged the staff to work with the same zeal and enthusiasm and keep up the good work being done by the Delhi Police.

Underlining that the entire strength of Delhi Police worked in tandem to maintain law & order, manage traffic, handled sensitive areas, even as they provided flawless arrangements to the visiting heads of states and heads of governments, Saxena emphasised that the same was achieved without causing much inconvenience to the common residents and commuters of the city.