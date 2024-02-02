LAccMI services launched in Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched affordable bus services in Deogarh, Angul and Dhenkanal districts. The services were launched under the Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI), which aims to connect panchayats to blocks and blocks to district headquarters. A total of 101 buses were made operational in these three districts that will connect 440 panchayats to the block headquarters. It will benefit more than 27 lakh people, officials said. While 17 buses will operate in Deogarh, 29 will ply in Angul and 55 buses will operate in Dhenkanal, they said.

The Chief Minister said the bus service was aimed at reducing the daily hassles of people and commuting costs. The buses will take children to schools and colleges, patients to hospitals, and farmers to markets, he said.

Naveen said his government was working to transform the villages.