Lack of supervision ails project works

Rayagada: On July 31, four children were killed when an under-construction culvert collapsed on them in Rayagada district. The incident took place at Uparsaja village in Kalyansinghpur block when they were bathing under it.

The incident had triggered public outrage in the district. The contractor had reportedly given the responsibility of the construction of the culvert to an inexperienced sub-contractor.

A number of development projects are going on in Rayagada. It is often seen that due to lack of supervision, the sub-contractor finishes the work ignoring its quality. It is the responsibility of the contractor to look into the post maintenance work which is not being done.

It is also seen that the residents are running from pillar to post to get road connection but their grievances remain unaddressed due to red-tapism. Even after 30 years of formation of Rayagada district, many villages in remote areas lack road connectivity.