Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrates 76th birthday
Patna: Bihar's ruling Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) celebrated the birthday of its President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday as 'Sadbhawana Diwas'.
RJD leaders and supporters brought 76 kg Laddu and other sweets to celebrate the occassion at Patna residence of his wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.
This is the first birthday celebration of Lalu Prasad Yadav after he underwent a successful kidney transplant in Singapore. His daughter, Rohini Acharya, had donated one of her kidneys to his father.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also wished the RJD President a long and healthy life. Other state leaders like JD-U chief Lalan Singh, RJS state chief Jagadanand Singh, Shyam Rajak, and many other visited Rabri Devi's residence and wished Lalu Prasad Yadav.
All the family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav were also present on the occasion.