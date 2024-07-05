Lalu Prasad Yadav Predicts Collapse Of Modi Government By August, Urges RJD Workers To Prepare For Elections

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has predicted that the newly-formed Narendra Modi government might collapse by August. The BJP-led NDA alliance recently came to power, securing a majority in the assembly polls. Despite aiming for over 300 seats, the BJP managed to win only 240, necessitating a coalition with alliance partners to form the government.



Lalu Yadav made these comments less than a month after the new government took office, describing the Modi-led administration as “very weak.”

"I urge all party members to be prepared for possible elections at any time. Modi's government in Delhi is fragile and might fall by August," Lalu Yadav stated during the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s foundation day event.

Lalu Yadav also expressed satisfaction with the party's performance in the recent general elections.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu's son, declared his readiness to make tough decisions if chosen to lead the party. “We have reviewed our Lok Sabha election performance. If I am selected to lead, I will ensure the party's victory, including making changes to MLA candidates if necessary," Tejashwi Yadav said.

