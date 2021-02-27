Landslides close down Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended on Saturday after heavy rains triggered landslides along the Ramban-Ramsoo stretch, officials said.

The authorities concerned said that the restoration work on the highway will resume once the rain stops completely.

"Landslide debris clearance will start as soon as the rain stops."

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department (MeT) has forecast more rain in J&K in the next 24 hours.

A statement issued by the MeT office added: "Light to moderate rain on plains and snow on higher reaches of J&K is expected during the next 24 hours".