Law college gang-rape: BJP’s fact-finding committee reaches Kolkata; to meet officials

A four-member team of the fact-finding committee, formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for probing alleged lapses in the Kolkata gang-rape case and studying ground realities in its aftermath, reached the metropolis on Monday.

The four-member team includes former Union Ministers Meenakshi Lekhi, Satpal Singh and MPs Biplab Deb and Manan Kumar Mishra.

The fact-finding team will investigate the alleged security lapse at the Kolkata law college where the ghastly incident took place and will also assess the overall law and order situation in the state, particularly with regard to security for women.

It was on June 25 that a law student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata’s Kasba area sending shockwaves across the country. The accused behind the ghastly crime are said to have links with the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Over the next few days, the fact-finding committee will visit the college campus where the girl student was gang-raped and also meet the college authorities to take stock of security arrangements inside the campus. They will also meet the police team investigating the case and meet the aggrieved family.

Speaking to IANS, Satpal Singh said that the nation was appalled and shocked over rising crimes against women in West Bengal. He slammed the Mamata dispensation for failing to protect women’s dignity in her state and also expressed dismay over statements by Trinamool leaders over the rape incident.

He expressed hope that the Mamata administration allows them to meet the family members of the victim, else it will reflect her govt's dictatorial attitude.

Meenakshi Lekhi said that they have sought a meeting with the Police Commissioner, Chief Secretary and also the college authorities.

She stated that the fact-finding committee will hold a Press conference, later in the day, to share more details about their findings.

Notably, the fact-finding team has been tasked with probing the incident and submitting its report to BJP President J.P. Nadda.

BJP has been unsparing and unrelenting in its attack on the West Bengal government over the law college rape incident and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the spate in crimes against women.