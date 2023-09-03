Live
- Delhi Geared up for G 20. Ready to welcome delegates
- Arjit Taneja: 'Rohit Shetty brought out a braver version of me'
- ‘Chandramukhi 2’ trailer: Brings back the vibes of ‘Chandramukhi’
- ‘OG’ OST released; fans going crazy with this news
- Nagarjuna enquires Vijay Deverakondaabout Samantha in ‘Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7’ launch episode promo
- ‘Kushi’ success meet: Date and time locked for the event
- Kharge convenes meeting of INDIA bloc MPs on Sept 5 ahead of Parliament's special session
- Avanti Feeds draws multi-pronged strategy for growth, to hold at least 51pc in pet care JV
- Inflation is a key issue that the world faces
- Hyderabad-based NGO working towards bringing equity in early childhood education at government Aided School
Just In
Law ministry officials met Ram Nath Kovind to plan on HLC Agenda
Highlights
The discussion has started on One Nation, One Election. Meanwhile, senior Law Ministry officials went to meet former President Ramnath Kovind on Sunday.
New Delhi: The discussion has started on One Nation, One Election. Meanwhile, senior Law Ministry officials went to meet former President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday. Kovind serves as the head of a high-level committee tasked with looking into the possibilities of having simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies.
According to PTI, Law Secretary Niten Chandra, Legislative Secretary Rita Vashishtha, and other officials briefed Kovind on how they planned to continue with the committee's agenda. Niten Chandra also serves as the high-level committee's secretary, while Rita Vashishtha's department handles election issues, the Representation of the People Act, and associated laws.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS