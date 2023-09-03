Law ministry officials met Ram Nath Kovind to plan on HLC Agenda

New Delhi: The discussion has started on One Nation, One Election. Meanwhile, senior Law Ministry officials went to meet former President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday. Kovind serves as the head of a high-level committee tasked with looking into the possibilities of having simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies.

According to PTI, Law Secretary Niten Chandra, Legislative Secretary Rita Vashishtha, and other officials briefed Kovind on how they planned to continue with the committee's agenda. Niten Chandra also serves as the high-level committee's secretary, while Rita Vashishtha's department handles election issues, the Representation of the People Act, and associated laws.